Kellyanne Conway tries out a bold new defense of Trump’s bizarre spying allegations against Obama

It’s totally normal and fine for President Donald Trump to be making public accusations without any evidence that his predecessor, President Obama, wiretapped his phones during the 2016 campaign according to Kellyanne Conway, his counselor in the White House.

In a Monday morning appearance on “Good Morning America,” Conway said as much while admitting she doesn’t have “any evidence” that widespread surveillance took place.

“The answer is I don’t have any evidence and I’m very happy that the House intelligence committee is investigating,” she said.

When host George Stephanopoulos pressed Conway on claims she made about Trump Tower specifically being surveilled in a weekend interview with a New Jersey newspaper–where she spoke about “microwaves that turn into cameras” and “any number of ways” spying can take place–Conway said she was referring to, uh, “surveilling, generally.”

“I have no evidence, but that’s why there’s an investigation in Congress,” Conway said.

Stephanopoulos came back, asking her to make it as clear as possible that she has “no evidence” to back up the explosive allegations she’s spent days defending in the media.

“No, of course I don’t have any evidence for these allegations,” Conway replied.

Because if you’re going to put your credibility on the line to defend your boss’ insane claims, why bother with evidence.