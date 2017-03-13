This disturbing video shows a CA police officer beating a suspect and pulling a gun on witnesses

Video of an arrest in Vallejo, California has raised questions about police brutality in the Bay Area community.

Taken with a bystander’s cellphone, the footage shows a Vallejo Police Department officer chasing a suspect across a street, tackling him after the suspect sat down, and repeatedly striking him with both a closed fist and an unspecified object. As onlookers shout “police brutality,” a second officer arrives, while the first officer continues to strike the suspect. At one point, visibly agitated by the gathered crowd, the officer pulls a gun out and waves it at the bystanders, demanding they step back.

For those that dont have me on Instagram here’s what happened in #Vallejo today pic.twitter.com/kEO5rXEcG7 — No1 listens to what (@NevinSays) March 11, 2017

According to local CBS affiliate KPIX, officers arrived on the scene in response to a 911 call reporting someone acting “crazy.” The man in the footage can be heard yelling “I am God!” repeatedly as he is being arrested. One officer was reportedly injured during the arrest. Neither of the officers, nor the suspect involved in the arrest, have been named.

“The kid surrendered,” an unnamed witness told the station. “The cop, on the other hand, came up right behind him and he was tired too. But he immediately dove on the kid and started wailing on him.”

In a statement, Vallejo PD Lieutenant Jeff Bassett said:

It’s important that no one make any assumptions without having all the available facts. Just like anyone else officers are innocent until proven guilty. Violence is always ugly but police officers are exposed to violent situations everyday and they are required to over come that violence not just match it. We will investigate this matter and will take the appropriate action if any policy or law has been broken

KPIX reports the video has resulted in an internal affairs investigation.