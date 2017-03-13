Amidst a consistent outpouring of protest from those who have had it up to HERE with movies that whitewash characters of color—and also with crappy anime adaptations—the marketing campaign for Ghost in the Shell is going full steam ahead. With less than three weeks to go until the film hits theaters, a new attempt to pull fans in has been launched: the #IAmMajor hashtag, named after Scarlett Johansson’s character.

The hashtag invites fans, or at least those with an internet connection, to upload a picture of themselves, and caption it with some kind of empowering statement, starting with “I Am.”

She is hunted. She is the hunter. She is Major. Who are you? Go to https://t.co/jGc5YZ7g2T and tell us. #IAmMajor pic.twitter.com/E8FT89WPBM — Ghost In The Shell (@GhostInShell) March 11, 2017

Oh you poor, precious fools.

The meme-maker does offer suggestions for users, like “I am fearless,” “I am resisting,” and “I am a full-time student working two jobs” (yes that’s a real one!), but the internet had some ideas of its own.

Naturally, folks took this as an opportunity to drag the hell out of the movie, its marketing stunt, its casting of Johansson, the general whitewashing of the characters, and its apparent debasing of the original storyline. Twitter user @ValerieComplex led the charge with some pretty brilliant takes on the prompt.

The Ghost in the Shell Website https://t.co/eqy8CpndC6 has a meme maker of sorts where anyone could "become Major" so I had some fun…. pic.twitter.com/EadKs04H9a — VzA (@ValerieComplex) March 11, 2017

From there, things really took off:

Major was her rank, morons. Not her name. I am not watching this movie. #IAmMajor https://t.co/ChM1WXn2RX — Jules Rivera (@julesrivera) March 12, 2017