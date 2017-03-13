These Ava DuVernay tweets from the ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ set make us desperate to see the movie

Last year, Ava DuVernay made history by becoming the first woman of color to direct a movie with a budget of over $100 million, an adaptation of the much beloved book A Wrinkle in Time. Things got even more exciting when it was announced not only that OPRAH was going to be in this film, but that it would have a very diverse cast, led by actress Storm Reid. Given that J.J. Abrams asked DuVernay for advice on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it seems the classic sci-fi novel could not have been in better hands.

WRINKLE IN TIME. In theaters. April 6, 2018. 👑 pic.twitter.com/8CQ9o1BAgR — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Well, principal photography on the film has just wrapped up (how time flies by!) and we’re already pretty excited about it. Yesterday, DuVernay took a moment to shout out each member of her main cast as well as the crew—posting some behind the scenes shots as well as what appear to be stills from the film itself.

Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute. xo! pic.twitter.com/D3z5J6KBIz — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @RowanBlanchard! She joined us for a few days and made a big impression. She's a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan. 💛 pic.twitter.com/rr00XTiV5c — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a WRINKLE IN TIME wrap on #AndreHolland. A dream of an actor and a man. Thanks, Dre. 💛 pic.twitter.com/wPXxC2cSDi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on our golden boy and incredible discovery @DericMccabe. This child has a spirit like no one else. You'll see. Thanks, D! 💛 pic.twitter.com/B07BHtt2zN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @MindyKaling! She was the very first WRINKLE casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you! 💛 pic.twitter.com/RoCIQukc2G — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! 💛 pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @RWitherspoon! She blew me away everyday with her tremendous talent. But more than that, w/ her kindness. Thanks, Reese! 💛 pic.twitter.com/BPCsvoOdKJ — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @Oprah for WRINKLE! Gosh, we had fun. My great friend. Her role as MRS. WHICH is literally out of this world. Thanks, OW. 💛 pic.twitter.com/dk1KuGyw1F — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

That's a wrap on @StormReid. Hands down, one of the most formidable actors I've worked with. The world will know her name. Love you, @Storm. pic.twitter.com/xM2FiOywaH — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

The great @StormReid is Meg. She does it all. Happiness. Heartbreak. Action. Emotion. And w/ grace. Our hero. In the story. And on the set. pic.twitter.com/dKYcDW6B76 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

Thanks to the truly beautiful crew of WRINKLE IN TIME and our studio for standing with me every step of the way. Extraordinary experience. pic.twitter.com/1Zyxg39fgO — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017

April 6, 2018 could not come soon enough.