These Ava DuVernay tweets from the ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ set make us desperate to see the movie
Last year, Ava DuVernay made history by becoming the first woman of color to direct a movie with a budget of over $100 million, an adaptation of the much beloved book A Wrinkle in Time. Things got even more exciting when it was announced not only that OPRAH was going to be in this film, but that it would have a very diverse cast, led by actress Storm Reid. Given that J.J. Abrams asked DuVernay for advice on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, it seems the classic sci-fi novel could not have been in better hands.
Well, principal photography on the film has just wrapped up (how time flies by!) and we’re already pretty excited about it. Yesterday, DuVernay took a moment to shout out each member of her main cast as well as the crew—posting some behind the scenes shots as well as what appear to be stills from the film itself.
April 6, 2018 could not come soon enough.