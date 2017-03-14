Things are apparently getting a little sad for former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who says he’s having trouble finding a new job after he was ousted by voters in part for his enthusiastic backing of HB2, the state’s catastrophically unpopular, transphobic law.

During an interview with a local evangelical Christian news podcast, McCrory said his championing of the bill, which mandated that trans people use the bathroom of the gender on their birth certificate and struck down local anti-discrimination laws, “has impacted me to this day, even after I left office.”

“People are reluctant to hire me, because, ‘oh my gosh, he’s a bigot’ – which is the last thing I am,” he said, as reported by The News & Observer.

He also insisted that the strenuous opposition to his pet law–which led to massive economic losses for North Carolina as businesses and artists pulled back on events and operations in the state–seriously hurt his reputation.

“If you disagree with the politically correct thought police on this new definition of gender, you’re a bigot, you’re the worst of evil,” McCrory said on the podcast. “It’s almost as if I broke a law.”

In a follow-up interview with the Raleigh newspaper, the ex-governor, who did everything in his power to kneecap the incoming governor after the Democrats wrestled the office from his cold, half-dead hands, said he’s working with “consulting and advisory board positions” and also fielding opportunities in “academia, nonprofits and government.”

But McCrory said he’s having a hard time getting a foothold as a part-time university instructor because administrators “have shown reluctance because of student protests.”

“That’s not the way our American system should operate – having people purged due to political thought,” he told The News & Observer.

So pour one out for McCrory, an underemployed bigot, while thousands of trans people across the state endure harassment, bullying, and the painful awkwardness of not even being able to go to the right bathroom.