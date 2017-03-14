Steve King just can’t stop making vile, racist comments

On Monday, Iowa congressman Steve King added to his ever-growing list of racially incendiary statements by predicting that “blacks and Hispanics will be fighting each other” before overtaking white people as the majority population in the United States.

According to CNN, King made the comments to Iowa radio host Jan Mickelson. He was responding to an interview that Fusion and Univision journalist Jorge Ramos gave to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in which Ramos stated that white people would be the minority in the U.S. by 2044.

After claiming that Ramos was trying to “drive wedges between race,” King went on to dispute his assertion—which is based on Census data.

King told Mickelson:

When you start accentuating the differences, then you start ending up with people that are at each other’s throats. And he’s adding up Hispanics and blacks into what he predicts will be in greater number than whites in America. I will predict that Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before that happens.

That’s right. After blasting Ramos for stoking tension based on race, King predicts that a race war will prevent people of color from overtaking white people as the majority of the U.S. population.

King’s recent comments that “We can’t restore our civilization with someone else’s babies” have been widely praised by white supremacists. He doubled down on those comments in an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo earlier this week.

CNN reports that King concluded the radio interview by recommending a book—a favorite of top White House advisor Steve Bannon—that peddles notoriously racist views on immigration.