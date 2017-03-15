We just got our first glimpse of the new season of ‘Master of None’

For those of you waiting on the follow up season of Aziz Ansari’s masterpiece Master of None, Ansari and Netflix threw us a bone today in the form of a 15-second clip and a release date.

Master of None Season 2 premieres May 12th on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/nqqogKPnrm — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) March 15, 2017

Looks like Ansari’s character Dev really did end up in Italy and is joined by Eric Wareheim’s Arnold—unless of course they’re just scooting on Vespas around Napa Valley or something. Either way, they look dapper as all hell. And May 12 isn’t that far away!