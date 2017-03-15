Trump’s revised Muslim ban just got blocked in court

A federal judge in Hawaii temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s revised Muslim travel ban on Wednesday evening, just hours before it was set to go into effect—dealing another setback to the White House’s repeated attempts to block people from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

The Trump administration had tweaked its initial Muslim ban with an apparent eye toward avoiding the comprehensive legal drubbing the policy received in a string of courts nationwide. But U.S. District Judge Derrick K. Watson was unmoved by the changes. In a sweeping ruling on Wednesday, Watson rejected the idea that the new policy was anything but a Muslim ban.

"The illogic of the Government's contentions is palpable" pic.twitter.com/1euwC5xkYt — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017

Watson also cited comments by Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller, who told Fox News that the aim of the new ban was essentially the same as the old one.

The ruling tanking Trump's new Muslim ban cites public statements made by Giuliani and Stephen Miller about its intent: pic.twitter.com/ZVxPsnI8Hd — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) March 15, 2017

But Watson didn’t even have to go as far as that to find evidence of Trump’s desire for a Muslim ban. He cited Trump’s own infamous December 2015 campaign statement in which he called for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the United States.

The Hawaii ruling against Trump's travel ban also directly cites his campaign press release and Rudy Giuliani's TV talk > pic.twitter.com/JclkIYfudV — Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) March 15, 2017

The ruling came in response to a lawsuit by the State of Hawaii. Trump has yet to respond to it.