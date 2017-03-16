Rethink this

Trump’s budget director just made an appalling statement about feeding poor children

By Rafi Schwartz
AP

Related Videos

Rafi

Rafi Schwartz

Rafi Schwartz is a reporter based in North Carolina. When in doubt he’ll have the soup. He can be reached at Rafi.Schwartz@fusion.net

By Rafi Schwartz
By Rafi Schwartz

Mick Mulvaney, Donald Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, spent his Thursday afternoon vigorously defending the president’s proposal to slash funding for a number of federal programs, including after school programs for children.

Why? Because, as Director Mulvaney explained to NBC’s Peter Alexander during a particularly testy portion of his press conference, school kids simply aren’t getting smart enough to justify being fed.

Here’s the exchange:

Never mind the fact that maybe, just maybe, feeding and caring for hungry children is, you know, good? The same goes for providing meals to the elderly, too—another cut Mulvaney justified as ‘one of the most compassionate things we can do.”

 

Story Tags

Tags