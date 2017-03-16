Trump’s budget director just made an appalling statement about feeding poor children

Mick Mulvaney, Donald Trump’s director of the Office of Management and Budget, spent his Thursday afternoon vigorously defending the president’s proposal to slash funding for a number of federal programs, including after school programs for children.

Why? Because, as Director Mulvaney explained to NBC’s Peter Alexander during a particularly testy portion of his press conference, school kids simply aren’t getting smart enough to justify being fed.

Here’s the exchange:

Mulvaney: No evidence that after-school programs to help kids get fed improves performance. pic.twitter.com/ShsSeatmMs — Axios (@axios) March 16, 2017

Never mind the fact that maybe, just maybe, feeding and caring for hungry children is, you know, good? The same goes for providing meals to the elderly, too—another cut Mulvaney justified as ‘one of the most compassionate things we can do.”