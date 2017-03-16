FUW

Jussie Smollett’s new video might be the wokest thing ever created in human history

By Isha Aran

Related Videos

Isha Aran

Isha Aran is a staff reporter for Fusion's Sex & Life section and is worth her weight in salt. Really, she is. She's salty as all hell.

By Isha Aran
By Isha Aran

It’s been over four months since Donald Trump was elected president, and Empire star Jussie Smollett has a lot on his mind. In fact, he’s got so much on his mind that he’s packed every single thing that has ever crossed his mind into a three minute and forty-five second music video for a song called “F.U.W.” which stands for “Fucked Up World.”

The video has a lot of earnest black and white imagery going on. And when I say “a lot” I mean that there is a ton of wokeness involved. Like, a ton. Like, literally every group you can think of is represented in this video. He truly did not leave anyone behind here. It might actually be the wokest thing ever made in history.

(Also: note the use of “cash me outside, how bou dah” in the lyrics, a truly stunning and third-eye-opening use of the phrase—though I’m sure it won’t be long before that young lady will be coming to collect her royalties because, as Smollett so rightly points out, it really is a fucked up world.)

Here’s a list of concepts and things he addresses in the video, which he directed himself. Excuse me while I slowly wade into the ocean of wokeness before me.

Human rights

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.15.11 PM

Police killings of black citizens

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 3.59.33 PM

Anti-semitism

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 3.59.51 PM

Border patrol

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.00.00 PM

Anti-black violence

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.00.04 PM

Words???

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.00.11 PM

Segregation

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.00.24 PM

Refugees and how they are welcome

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.00.30 PM

Women’s bodies and rights

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.00.49 PM

Donald Trump

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.13.49 PMJussie Smollett.

(Smollett explained the mask stands for “this false idea of patriotism” and “this idea of white privilege.”)

Pie

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.14.02 PM

Smushed pie

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.01.15 PM

Crushing Donald Trump under a wheelchair

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.33.38 PM

Molotov Cocktails

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.33.54 PM

Preachers

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.34.09 PM 1

Trans rights and bathroom bills

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.01.24 PM

Black Jesus

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.01.28 PM

Standing Rock and Flint

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.01.29 PM

Muslim power

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.01.45 PM

Power for people with disabilities

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.43.49 PM 1

Prisons

Screen Shot 2017-03-16 at 4.13.32 PM

Bye!

Story Tags

Tags