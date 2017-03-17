Joe Biden slams Trump’s terrible record on trans rights in passionate speech

Since taking office, President Donald Trump has made several moves that undermine the rights of trans people in America. He’s appointed people to his cabinet with a history of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation, offered up Neil Gorsuch as his Supreme Court nominee, and in perhaps his most direct anti-LGBTQ move so far, has rescinded Obama-era guidances advising schools to support their trans students.

On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden condemned Trump’s actions and referred to high national rates of LGBTQ youth homelessness, which advocates fear will only get worse under the Trump administration.

“Instead of focusing on the fact that 40% of homeless youth in the street are identified as lesbians, gay, bisexual, and transgender and rejected by their families out on the street and what do we do about that?” he said. “We’re now focusing on whether or not a transgender child, which bathroom they can use.”

Biden was accepting the HELP Hero Humanitarian Award from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo when he made the speech. The organization, HELP USA, runs shelters for the homeless and domestic violence survivors support programs.