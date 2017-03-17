President Donald Trump met with Angela Merkel, the chancellor of Germany, this morning. Based on videos of their photo opp with White House reporters, it went very, very badly.

Feast your eyes on Trump’s face as he declines a handshake–even just for the cameras!–with the leader of one of America’s closest allies.

Photographers: Can we get a handshake?

Merkel (to Trump): Do you want to have a handshake?

Trump: *no response*

Merkel: *makes awkward face* pic.twitter.com/ehgpCnWPg7 — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 17, 2017

The last time Trump was in such a funk about his presidency, his aides reportedly offered up the Muslim ban on a shiny platter to cheer him up. God only knows what we’re going to get this time.