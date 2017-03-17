A crowd just drowned this Republican senator in boos for her slavish support of Trump

Republicans who’ve thus far gone along with President Donald Trump’s agenda seem to have their work cut out for them, as evidenced by a raucous town hall that greeted Iowa senator Joni Ernst at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Friday.

“Why did you not listen to your constituents?” one town hall attendee asked Ernst, criticizing the senator’s support for Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos during the confirmation process.

Answering that DeVos—a billionaire with zero experience in public education—had been “carefully vetted” during the confirmation process, Ernst was met with an avalanche of angry boos from the crowd.

. @joniernst defends DeVos appointment to crowd with many public school teachers. pic.twitter.com/o4h1NXlbWQ — Jason Noble (@jasonnobleDMR) March 17, 2017

Ernst also drew widespread ridicule from the crowd when she insisted that, despite her differences in opinion on issues such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership, she believes that President Trump is, in fact, “working for the American people.”

Once again, the crowd erupted in jeers.

According to Des Moines Register reporter Jason Noble, Ernst ended her town hall by telling attendees “this has been a good audience and you’ve been respectful.”