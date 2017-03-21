Wyclef Jean was mistakenly detained by LA cops—and took video of the whole thing

While apparently searching for a suspect in a nearby armed robbery early Tuesday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies handcuffed and briefly detained hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean instead.

Jean tweeted about the incident with the deputies, calling it “another case of mistaken identity.”

“Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?” he asked on Twitter.

LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

In video posted to Twitter, Jean explained that he was leaving the studio when the deputies put handcuffs on him and took off his Haitian bandana.

Although Jean called out the LAPD, he was actually stopped by the Sheriff’s Department. A sheriff’s sergeant told CBS Los Angeles that the deputies stopped Jean because his vehicle matched the description of the suspect’s vehicle as given by the victim of an armed robbery. The sergeant confirmed that Jean was detained at the scene.

Eventually, the deputies found the actual suspect, who had a vehicle that matched the victim’s description, as well as the stolen wallet. Deputies also recovered the weapon used in the armed robbery.

Jean continued tweeting about the incident into the morning, alleging he was treated unfairly despite telling the deputies they had the wrong person.

I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017