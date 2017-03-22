It has been quite a week already for Colin Kaepernick. On Monday night, the President of the United States of America essentially took credit for keeping Kaepernick out of work (so much for “bring back our jobs”), explaining that NFL teams don’t want so suffer the wrath of a petulant crybaby’s tweets. Kaepernick gave no formal response, but he did donate $50,000 to Meals on Wheels—the senior nutrition program deemed unworthy of funding by Trump’s own budget director.

Normally, donating a large sum like that to an organization dedicated to making sure increasingly vulnerable and socially isolated elderly citizens in need get to eat and have human contact would be considered a charitable thing to do. Good, even. But according to Sarah Palin, Kaepernick went too far. In a now-deleted tweet, Palin linked to a now-deleted post entitled “SERIOUSLY? Colin Kaepernick Just Pulled ANOTHER Political Stunt…” apparently actually trying to paint Kaepernick’s financial assistance to needy elderly folks as sinister.

Kaepernick donating to charitable causes is not a new thing. Last year, he literally pledged to donate a million dollars plus the proceeds of his 2016 jersey sales to “organizations working in oppressed communities, 100k a month for 10 months.” His website has a detailed list of the organizations he has supported. He has donated to Standing Rock, Communities United for Police Reform, and the Center for Reproductive Rights, all things Sarah Palin has voiced opposition to—WHICH MAKES IT EVEN CRAZIER that of all of the organizations he has supported, she decided to rail him on Meals on Wheels. MEALS ON WHEELS.

But then again, if you’re a defiant black athlete who isn’t afraid to use his platform to draw attention to injustice in this country, in the eyes of Sarah Palin, your existence and your success is a political challenge to oppression, and must be stopped.