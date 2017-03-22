Black-ish has more than secured its place as a great family sitcom that can provide a realistic, upfront, and yet somehow nuanced discussion about various issues like police brutality and the election of Donald Trump. But I guess not even Black-ish is perfect. Chris Brown will be guest starring on next week’s episode of the show. Yep.

Brown is set to portray “Rich Youngsta,” a popular rapper with whom Dre (Anthony Anderson) is collaborating with for an ad campaign. Things get sticky when Dre’s family points out that the campaign incorporates negative stereotypes. Again, a potentially interesting discussion of race and media, but there is no reason for Chris Brown to be in this episode.

Brown’s career has been rife with controversy since 2009, when he brutally assaulted then-girlfriend Rihanna, and his recent behavior suggests he hasn’t changed in any positive, meaningful way. Just last month Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran obtained a restraining order against him, testifying that he had assaulted her and threatened to kill her. Brown himself posted a video to Instagram in which he bragged about being a stalker, saying, among other things, “If I love you, bitch, ain’t nobody gonna have you. I’m gonna make you miserable.”

This is absolutely terrifying, disgusting, and completely unacceptable behavior (while it is important to point out that Brown himself grew up in a home rife with domestic abuse, it does not excuse anything), and it’s incredible that it’s not enough to prevent him from getting professional opportunities like a spot on Black-ish. But then again, if a self-admitted sexual assaulter can be president, then I guess this is just par for the course.