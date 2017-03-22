If you thought Netflix may have taken note of the massive backlash over Iron Fist and its mistreatment of Asian stories and characters in favor of a mediocre white protagonist…think again. Today, the company released a teaser for its upcoming live action remake of the gripping manga-turned-anime Death Note.

Once again, we see Japanese characters from a piece of Japanese media magically and inexplicably turned white, à la Ghost in the Shell.

While Ghost in the Shell still takes place in Japan, Death Note has been relocated to Seattle, possibly to help quell complaints of cultural appropriation. However, the original is so inherently intertwined with Japanese society and culture that wrapping the story in an American context completely undermines its very specific message. A young man disgruntled by society developing a God complex and murdering people (albeit with a magical notebook) is a shocking thriller cartoon show in Japan. In America, that’s just everyday stuff.

Also, it seems that the main character, Light, still takes on the moniker “Kira” which made more sense in the original because “kira” is the Japanese transliteration of “killer.” I’m not sure why some white kid in Seattle needs to use a Japanese term as a serial killer name, but I think it might constitute appropriation inception. (Appropria-ception? Whatever.)

Anyway, the Death Note trailer has been getting dragged to hell and back on Twitter, so relax and enjoy some of the finest takedowns.

After seeing the Death Note movie trailer. pic.twitter.com/7sjd2riG3I — 🅱arLITo (@JakeL0ng) March 22, 2017

"We're still getting heat for Iron Fist. What do we do?"

"Drop the Death Note trailer" pic.twitter.com/1kzi36PTQQ — Rebecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) March 22, 2017

after seeing the death note trailer pic.twitter.com/wxguv8JUrW — Reb ✨ (@serinide) March 22, 2017

which one of you fuckers wrote death note's name in a death note with the cause of death as "western adaptation" — i fuckin luv caramel (@otabekvoice) March 22, 2017

SOMEONE CALLED NETFLIX WHITEWASHING DEATH NOTE "CREATIVE FREEDOM" pic.twitter.com/iemeITexgO — mich 🍓 (@hypnotaec) March 22, 2017

Death Note starring Scarlett Johansson as Akira. — CRYING (@cryingband) March 22, 2017

Death Note? Death Nope. — Jon Tsuei (@jontsuei) March 22, 2017

me: i love anything netflix does

netflix: we're making a whitewashed death note 😀

me: pic.twitter.com/saCCyoXxH9 — midori (@spideywman) March 22, 2017

I'm just really not understanding why a Japanese death god would be in Seattle with a white kid with shitty blonde highlights #DeathNote — Cartoons and Cereal (@BlckBolex) March 22, 2017

I like that they kept "…whose name is written in this note…" even though that only makes sense in Japan where "note" means "notebook"??? — Mary💮Cagle (@cubewatermelon) March 22, 2017

About Netflix's Death Note remake pic.twitter.com/R0MyRP24re — Bear Enthusiast (@kururinmiracIe) March 22, 2017

This Death Note adaptation is a reminder that Hollywood will put time & effort into rewriting POC stories so that whiteness is centered — Clara Mae (@ubeempress) March 22, 2017

there's no detective work needed i would immediately suspect this white boy with his greasy hair of being up to something #deathnote pic.twitter.com/mCGDvXaGTu — nap queen (@onreflections) March 22, 2017

Deathnote loses so much as a white story bc white boys already develop god complexes and go on killing sprees without a magic notebook — Rhad (@Rhadamus) March 22, 2017

I'm mostly concerned that American Death Note will be a sympathetic story about a Good Boy Who Got In Over His Head — Chris Kindred (@itskindred) March 22, 2017

YOU CAN'T BASE DEATH NOTE IN AMERICA…

YOU CAN'T…HAVE A WHITE BOY CLEANSE PEOPLE IN JAIL HERE…

THERE'S…

SOME THINGS ABOUT AMERICA. — 💅🏽 Olive 💅🏽 (@OliveOilCorp) March 22, 2017

LIGHT YAGAMI IS NOT WHITE NOTHING ABOUT DEATH NOTE IS WHITE pic.twitter.com/Pub14Q0q4g — august (@jasons_todd) March 22, 2017