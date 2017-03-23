On March 22, President Donald Trump spoke with Time magazine’s Washington Bureau Chief Michael Scherer for, as the publication put it, “a cover story about the way he has handled truth and falsehood in his career.”

The interview, like the president himself, was a white-knuckle rollercoaster ride through an array of unrelated subjects and non sequitur moments of self aggrandizement. Here are some highlights. Try to read them without your head exploding.

On his powers of prediction.

Remember they said there was no way to get to 270? Well I ended up at 306. I had election night, 306. But there was no way to get to, in fact I went to Maine four times, four times I went to Maine, because I had to get one vote, because there was no way to get to 270, but I ended up getting to 306. Brexit, I predicted Brexit, you remember that, the day before the event. I said, no Brexit is going to happen, and everybody laughed, and Brexit happened. Many many things. They turn out to be right.

On his extremely false claim that there were millions of illegal votes in 2016

Well I think I will be proved right about that too.

On that time he accused Sen. Ted Cruz’ father of maybe helping kill JFK.

Well that was in a newspaper. No, no, I like Ted Cruz, he’s a friend of mine. But that was in the newspaper. I wasn’t, I didn’t say that. I was referring to a newspaper. A Ted Cruz article referred to a newspaper story with, had a picture of Ted Cruz, his father, and Lee Harvey Oswald, having breakfast.

On why he’s not technically lying.

Well, I’m not, well, I think, I’m not saying, I’m quoting, Michael, I’m quoting highly respected people and sources from major television networks.

On whether he’s an instinctual person who knows how life works.

I’m an instinctual person, I happen to be a person that knows how life works.

On whether he can be doing badly as president.

I can’t be doing so badly, because I’m president, and you’re not.

Read the full thing here, if you can stomach it.