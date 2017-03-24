Kendrick Lamar goes in on Donald Trump in a brand new track

Last night Kendrick Lamar graced the world (or, more accurately, Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal) with a new track, “The Heart Part 4, ” in which he goes in on a whole slew of folks—not the least (okay, actually, yes, the least) of which is President Donald John Trump. Friends, get ready for the reality of a Mike Pence presidency because Kendrick did not leave Trump with much of a chance.

In the track, Kendrick raps:

Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk Tell ’em that God comin’ And Russia need a replay button, y’all up to somethin’ Electorial votes look like memorial votes But America’s truth ain’t ignorin’ the votes

I mean the chorus of the song is “Don’t tell a lie on me, I won’t tell the truth ‘bout you,” though, while the current administration would absolutely be relevant, I didn’t think he’d actually address the president directly. But there it is. Of course, Kendrick apparently also went in on Drake, Big Sean, and whoever else might have something to say before April 7, which is reportedly when his next studio album drops. I guess all there is to do now is wait. For the album, not Trump’s incoherent Twitter response.