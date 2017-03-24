‘You Trump supporters happy?’: Man films emotional scene of brother’s ICE arrest in front yard

A DeSoto, TX, man broadcasted earlier this week his brother being detained by immigration officials, reportedly in front of his nine-year-old daughter.

The video, posted to Facebook, has been watched close to 500,000 times and shows a young girl crying in the front yard as a man is being arrested.

“My nine-year-old niece getting her father taken away from her. God knows how long it will be before he sees his family again,” the man’s brother, Robert Espino, says in the 55-second video.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Eduardo Díaz Escobedo, 35, for “a prior conviction for which he served his time for,” according to Espino.

An ICE official told Fusion that in February 2000, Escobedo was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child for which he received a sentence of eight years.

“ICE officers determined that Diaz Escobedo had an outstanding arrest warrant for a probation violation related to this conviction,” said Carl Rusnok, director of communications for ICE’s central region. Escobedo is currently being held at Denton County jail and is expected to be transferred to ICE custody, officials said.

An undocumented family member identified as Marín Márquez, who was present at Escobedo’s home at the time of the arrest, was also detained. ICE said Márquez was detained because he illegally re-entered the United States sometime after being deported in December 2007, which is a felony. Márquez is currently in ICE custody pending deportation to Mexico.

On Facebook, Espino said both men “leave behind wives, sons, and daughters.”

“This what Donald J. Trump supporters wanted, to see families torn apart because of where you’re born,” Espino wrote in the Facebook video’s description.