The American Health Care Act appears to be in serious political jeopardy in the hours leading up to its intended vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday afternoon. There, congressmen and women have been debating the GOP-sponsored bill that would see millions lose their health insurance.

Of all the speeches given on Friday afternoon, though, perhaps none was quite so passionate as that of civil rights icon and Democratic Representative John Lewis, who practically shouted his opposition to the Republican’s effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“I will fight any deal that turns the clock back to a darker time,” Lewis explained, addressing his speech to House Speaker Paul Ryan, perhaps the AHCA’s biggest (and increasingly lone) booster.

“I will fight every single attempt to turn a deaf ear, a blind eye and a cold shoulder to the sick, to our seniors and to working families,” Lewis continued, his voice rising in urgency. “Mr. Speaker, I will fight every day, every hour, every minute and every second!”

Ending his speech simply, urging his colleagues to “vote no on this bill,” Lewis left the House lectern to applause.