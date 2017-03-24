Back in January, producer, rapper, and super chef Makonnen came out as gay in a series of tweets. For some reason, someone asked his “Whip It” collaborators Migos about it, and they literally said the world was “fucked up” for supporting Makonnen, and that his sexuality somehow conflicted with his history of selling molly.

They apologized for the remarks—or, rather, they apologized “if” they “offended” anyone. Well, in a recent interview with Fader, Makonnen set the record straight about Migos and his coming out. His response to Migos’ comments:

[They said] some comments like, “World’s fucked up.” My world, that I was living in, was fucked up for me. That’s all I can say to clear those comments up like that. My world. The world itself is a beautiful place. It’s a natural habitat where people can live at.

He also discussed the state of the world influencing his decision to come out, saying:

The world is changing, right? Donald Trump [was] about to make his big announcement on the goddamn 20th [of January]. Everybody know I’m gay and shit, so it’s like, I might as well go ahead and make my little announcement to the world so I can move on with my life. I said whatever I said in my tweet, and then I moved on with it. Here goes America, let me focus on that!

On whether or not it was scary to do so:

I’ve been a fighting motherfucker, I’ve been living, I’ve been to jail, I done did the real shit already. Saying I’m gay, that’s like, “Oh shit, I’m man enough!” In this current day and age, where everybody is being so real and so out, and so, you know, straightforward, I was like, I guess I might as well be part of the movement, right?

That’s all, folks. Makonnen has bigger and better things to do. Read the full interview here.