Watch the White House’s appalling response to the white supremacist murder in New York

During Monday’s White House press briefing, a reporter asked attorney general Jeff Sessions a question about the white supremacist who killed a black man in New York last week. Sessions ignored her completely.

“What about the Eric Gardner case and the white supremacist that killed a black man in New York,” reporter April Ryan said at the press briefing. “Is that a hate crime, sir?”

Shameful. Attorney General @jeffsessions ignored questions about white supremacists and hate crimes at today's @WhiteHouse press briefing. pic.twitter.com/4IlBU4nwLm — American Bridge (@American_Bridge) March 27, 2017

The attorney general had joined the press conference to discuss immigration enforcement and sanctuary cities. Sessions–who has faced allegations of racism–was leaving the podium and did not answer or acknowledge Ryan’s question during the briefing.

Yes I did. So if you heard it I know he heard it https://t.co/DYAUTqplxn — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) March 27, 2017

At the same press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer agreed that “hate crimes” broadly needed to be condemned. But he then launched into a long and impassioned monologue about how there was too often a “rush to judgment” about blaming conservatives for crimes.

“We saw these threats coming into Jewish community centers and there was an immediate jump to criticize folks on the right, to denounce us,” he said. “And it turns out it wasn’t someone on the right.”

.@PressSec: Pres. Trump was "right" on "rush to judgment" on certain cases of hate crimes. pic.twitter.com/mcmy4obL5B — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 27, 2017

The alleged crime Ryan asked about is sickening. White supremacist James Harris Jackson reportedly took a bus from Baltimore to New York City to murder a black man. He stabbed 66-year-old Timothy Caughman multiple times in both his chest and back with a sword before Caughman died. He openly told reporters about the racist motives behind his actions.

Sessions is not the only one keeping quiet about the murder. As Fusion has reported in the past, Trump has tweeted about attempted attacks by Muslims but has not done the same for actual attacks carried out by white supremacists. Following suit, since the murder happened last week, the President of the United States of America Donald Trump has thanked supporters for attending his campaign rallies and assured his followers that Obamacare will “explode,” but he has not denounced, made a statement, or tweeted about Caughman’s murder.