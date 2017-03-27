Botched Chicago ICE raid leaves man in serious condition from gunshot wound

A Chicago man was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Monday morning during a raid operation, the agency has confirmed.

Chicago police said a 53-year-old man was shot in his left arm at about 6:20 a.m local time this morning.

Family members identified the wounded man as Felix Torres. Police said Torres is in serious condition at a nearby hospital according to DNAinfo Chicago.

Immigration officials said “ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents were attempting to arrest a person when a second person pointed a weapon toward the agents and as a result, an agent fired his gun and wounded the man,” ABC Chicago reported.

The wounded man’s daughter, Carmen Torres, disputes ICE’s account.

“That’s a lie, because my dad does not have a gun. How are they going to tell me that my dad pulled a gun out when he just went out to see what was happening, that’s when he was shot in the hand,” Torres told the local Univison affiliate in Chicago.

Felix Torres was allegedly not the person ICE intended to arrest, DNAinfo reported.

“They didn’t say anything. They just came in and pointed pistols in our faces and dragged us out,” Carmen Torres told the site.

Carmen Torres also told Univision she and her two brothers are U.S. citizens and that their parents are legal residents.

“A family’s father was shot in the arm. This should serve as a sobering reminder for folks to understand just how violent these immigration policies are, and the extent to which they are impacting peoples lives and communities,” Timmy Rose of the People’s Response Team, a local volunteer group that responds to police violence, told Fusion.

Rose went on to say this incident “reminds us that we need to be vigilant in holding these institutions, such as ICE and the police, accountable through filming and documenting their actions.”

ICE officials said the agency is investigating the incident.

“Any time an ICE officer or special agent discharges their firearm in the line of duty, the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility reviews the matter. Due to this ongoing review, no further details will be released at this time,” an ICE spokesman told ABC Chicago.

We’ve reached out to ICE for further comment and will update if we hear back.