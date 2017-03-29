Today, First Lady Melania Trump attended the International Women of Courage event held by the State Department to honor 13 women who have shown “exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment.” (Interestingly enough, two of the recipients are from countries affected by the Trump administration’s Muslim ban.) In her speech, Trump said, among other things:

“Wherever women are diminished, the entire world is diminished with them.”

Um. Does she know? She must know, right? I can’t imagine that she’s unaware that she’s married to a man who, by her own logic, has single-handedly diminished a fairly hefty chunk of the world. I mean the MAN BRAGGED ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT. I mean, obviously she knows. She’s absolutely complicit and actively supportive of the anti-non-rich-white-man oppression Donald Trump is enacting.

Also, she had the nerve to mention gender bias and gender empowerment the day after Donald Trump (the man with whom she shares her last name because she married him and decided to take his name) decided to exclude LGBTQ people from the 2020 census and also rescinded workplace protections for LGBTQ folks.

But you know. Just want to check in and make sure that she understands how insulting it is for her to talk about women’s empowerment.