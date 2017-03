On Thursday night, President Donald Trump released a short video on Instagram about Making America Great Again by “enlisting the full potential of women.”

Only by enlisting the full potential of women in our society will we be truly able to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain🇺🇸https://t.co/ya5Ot30WNM pic.twitter.com/mhDlT2D0zI — President Trump (@POTUS) March 31, 2017

This administration is comprised almost entirely of men and is a nightmare for women. So watch this video, in which our president appraises a woman like she’s cattle and brags about a pattern of sexual assault, instead:

Stay furious.