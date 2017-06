Great white sharks have long been depicted as dangerous man-hunting monsters. In this expedition, Project Earth dispels these myths by showcasing the true role of great white sharks in today’s oceans. Nicolas Ibarguen is joined by world renowned white shark expert Mauricio Hoyos as they explore Isla Guadalupe, one of the world’s top destinations to dive with the king of the ocean.

King of Seas will premiere on Fusion TV on June 8th at 10:30pm ET.