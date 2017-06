Spain ranks second in the world when it comes to shark fishing, according to the UN. Only Indonesia kills more sharks. Fusion’s Nicolas Ibargüen traveled to the Port of Vigo, in the north of Spain, the main center for the export of shark fins to Asia. While other countries across the world, like the Bahamas and Palau have banned or limited shark fishing, the European Union has a long way to go until it’s shark fishing industry is sustainable.