Catch up on the best of Drug Wars season 3

It’s a war with no end in sight that generates billions in profits for those at the top. From scouring the world’s oceans to trekking through dense jungles, Drug Wars is a no-holds-barred deployment into the dangerous reality of global anti-narcotics operations—and it’s back this Sunday for a whole new season.

Before season four gets started, let’s take a trip down memory lane and catch up with the top five episodes of season three where our team followed narco-traffic into the continental U.S. from the heart of the heroin epidemic in Saint Louis to the underground trafficking tunnels of Nogales, Arizona.

Here are the top-five-can’t-miss-must-watch episodes from season three of Drug Wars:

Episode 5: Mission S.A.V.E.

DEA agents in St. Louis tackle a growing heroin epidemic, one dealer at a time. Plus, St. Louis law enforcement pulls out every stop to reverse the city’s culture of drugs…and the violent crime it generates.

Episode 9: Saving Broward

Law enforcement and fire rescue in Broward County, Florida tackle a daily onslaught of Flakka cases, each more unusual than the last. And a Fort Lauderdale Flakka addict named Glenn undertakes what may be his last chance at recovery.

Episode 11: Nogales, The Siamese City

Border Patrol Agents in Nogales, Arizona chase undocumented immigrants who jump the border fence and cross into the U.S. illegally. Plus Customs and Border Protection officers in Nogales investigate a suspicious man who, based on recent trends, might be smuggling money or guns back into Mexico.

Episode 13: Tunnel Vision

The battle against drug traffic moves below ground to Nogales, Arizona’s narco-tunnels. And when night falls, the chase is on as cartels take the fight aboveground and Border Patrol races to respond.

Episode 14: The Peruvian Artisan

Law enforcement in South Florida screens millions of airport travelers, intercepting the Latin American drug smugglers who try to blend in; and off the coast of Miami, federal agents pursue traffickers who are moving drugs from The Bahamas.

