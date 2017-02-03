Trump has made IUDs a hit and his Supreme Court pick could make them even more popular

By Fusion |

IUD-related doctor visits have increased nearly 20% since the election. The sudden rush comes at a time when access to affordable birth control is under threat, which seems far more imminent now that Trump has nominated Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. In 2013, Gorsuch ruled in favor of Hobby Lobby and corporations’ rights to invoke religious freedom to deny women contraceptive coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

We followed 28-year-old Bekah Stallworth through the process of getting an IUD, which she may not be able to afford if Trump and Republicans in Congress repeal Obamacare.

About AMERICA with Jorge Ramos

Jorge Ramos, one of the most influential journalists of the day, goes wherever the story is to bring you a bold and uncompromising look at the issues that matter most to you.

