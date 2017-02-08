Baltimore: Then and Now - Peabody Spotlight Series

In commemoration of Black History Month, Peabody Spotlight will revisit African American history from several perspectives. These include how race has been a defining feature of the long struggle for equality and justice for all of U.S. citizens. Baltimore has been a case study of race relations in America since the mid-1950s. In 2015, Peabody Awards finalist MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes” revisited the city after the unrest following the death of Freddie Gray to deconstruct what happened.