How the art of the civil rights era moved a nation toward justice

By Fusion |

Along with enacting unprecedented social change, the civil rights movement also spawned powerful music and creative expression that helped a nation come to terms with its grief and rage over racial injustice. Some artists, like photographer Gordon Parks, made the lives and struggles of black people more visible. Still others, like James Brown, brought catharsis and joy during troubled times. The movement also inspired artists to become activists—like Nina Simone, who penned songs like “Mississippi Goddam,” written for the bombings and assassinations happening throughout the South, and “The King of Love Is Dead,” after the killing of Martin Luther King Jr.

This video was published in partnership with Peabody Spotlight, a digital series produced by the Peabody Media Center, in commemoration of Black History Month.

Exit video view mode
Up Next

How this 27-year-old is bringing her family's legacy of civil rights activism into the fight for better schools

Latest

How_this_27_year_old_is_bringing_her_fam

How this 27-year-old is bringing her family's legacy of civil rights activism into the fight for better schools
Screen Shot 2015-08-20 at 12.50.21 PM

Akilah Hughes: #BlackLivesMatter is the second wave of the civil rights movement
Fusion

This woman is fighting the 'unfinished battles' of the civil rights movement
Residente__Embrace_Your_Difference

Residente: 'Trump is making a fool of himself'
Baltimore__Then_and_Now____Peabody_Spotl

Here's the very sane reason why communities of color erupt into civil unrest
As_Trump_s_administration_takes_shape__i

Trump has made IUDs a hit and his Supreme Court pick could make them even more popular
NetTurtle_Notext

Sea turtles, once thriving across the planet, are imperiled by illegal human activity
Sharks2

How simple changes to fishing gear could save millions of sharks every year
Tigers_thumb_7

Demand for tiger products is threatening the existence of wild tigers
josereza

This undocumented student won't give up his dream of graduating college—even under Trump

Popular

Did_race_relations_get_better_or_worse_u

Did race relations get better or worse under Obama? It's complicated.
It_s_still_a_man_s_world_here_s_how_wome

It's still a man's world—but here's how women continue to fight for their fair share
competitivepoledancing

Meet the athletes taking pole dancing from strip to sport
This_South_African_woman_shows_just_how_

Meet a South African woman who escaped poverty and graduated second in her class at Spelman
Depression_During_Pregnancy

Pregnancy isn't always a joyful time. We need to talk about prenatal depression.
The_top_man_in_charge_of_Homeland_Securi

The top man in charge of Homeland Security says there's a reason there isn't already a wall on the border
DICK_DURBIN

A top senate Democrat says he's 'desperate and determined' to protect DREAMers from deportation
MASTO

The U.S.'s first Latina senator says Washington is using immigrant families as 'scapegoats'
Counterfeit_Seafood_Is_Way_More_Common_T

Counterfeit seafood is way more common than you think
The_Naked_Truth__Standing_Rock__Digital_

How victory at Standing Rock could provide a blueprint for resistance in Trump's America

Shows

Fusion_s_Jorge_Ramos_on_what_he_learned_

Fusion's Jorge Ramos on what he learned covering the 2016 race
Tijuana_vets

These deported vets are fighting to get back to the U.S.
Fashion_designer_Prabal_Gurung_hoped_to_

This A-list fashion designer hoped to dress Hillary Clinton for inauguration
How_a_group_of_deported_mothers_are_figh

How a group of deported mothers are fighting Trump and his anti-immigrant proposals
Trump_administration

From a race-baiting editor to elite insiders: Your guide to Donald Trump's Cabinet picks
For_many_child_migrants__getting_a_consi

A consistent education is almost impossible for many child farmers
Antonio_Villaraigosa

Former LA mayor says many Mexicans are 'terrorized' thinking about a Trump presidency
Jorge_Ramos_on_what_it_was_like_to_chall

Jorge Ramos on what it was like to challenge Fidel Castro—briefly—on camera
Even_some_Republicans_support_open_relat

Even some Republicans support open relations with Cuba
Fidel_Castro_is_gone__but_Cuba_s_future_

Fidel Castro is gone, but Cuba's future is still not clear
Exit video view mode
×
To Watch This Video

Select your TV provider, sign in and watch!

More providers to come soon.