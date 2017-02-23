These are the stories that reveal black America’s roots
Moonlight's 12-year-old star has something to say in case the film wins an Oscar
Moonlight, a breakout film and best-picture contender at the Oscars, focuses on a young gay black man’s coming of age in Miami. The cast and creators, many of whom are from Miami, wanted to depict the “tenderness” of a neighborhood frequently stereotyped as violent and poor. Fusion TV’s Kim Brooks visited the youngest actors, Alex Hibbert and Jaden Piner, ahead of the Academy Awards.