Shackled, denied medical care, fed rotten food: The truth about pregnancy behind bars

A woman has filed a lawsuit against the Milwaukee County Jail, alleging that she was forced to give birth in chains while incarcerated. Melissa Hall says that during her incarceration, she was shackled during hospital visits throughout her pregnancy, and even during labor. She’s hoping at least 40 other women will join her in a class action lawsuit.

Hall’s story echoes those of pregnant inmates across the country, who are often forcibly restrained, underfed, and denied medical care. Here are some of the outrageous conditions pregnant women experience behind bars in America.