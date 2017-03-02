This immigrant chef says he's not afraid of Trump—even though the president is suing him for $10 million

By Fusion |

Fusion’s Jorge Ramos talks with superstar chef José Andrés for the premiere episode of Show Me Something. The Spanish-born Andrés pulled out of a deal with Trump because, he says, the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is bad for business. On his new show, Ramos hits the road with politicians, business leaders, and artists, looking to see the world in a way that truly surprises him.

Exit video view mode
Up Next

Jorge Ramos y el comediante Conan O'Brien se van a comer tacos en la Ciudad de México

Latest

jorgeandconan

Jorge Ramos y el comediante Conan O'Brien se van a comer tacos en la Ciudad de México
jorgeandconan

Conan O'Brien tells Jorge Ramos how Mexicans refused to give him a single peso for the border wall
Cyber_Racism_is_No_Joke

Here's just how much cyber racism hurts black and Latinx youth
Moonlight_s_12_year_old_star_has_somethi

Moonlight's 12-year-old star has something to say in case the film wins an Oscar
Peabody_Storytellers__A_Living_History

These are the stories that reveal black America’s roots
ManPanel02

Just how green is solar power? Depends how you look at it.
FILE - In this June 27, 1985 file photo, singer Nina Simone perfroms at Avery Fisher Hall. The distributor of the forthcoming film about Simone says complaints about actress Zoe Saldana playing the singer reflect an interracial pathology put in place by slave owners. Producers of Nina have been criticized for casting an actress who needed extensive makeup and prosthetics to achieve Simones dark skin and traditionally African features. (AP Photo/Rene Perez, File)

How the art of the civil rights era moved a nation toward justice
Residente__Embrace_Your_Difference

Residente: 'Trump is making a fool of himself'
Baltimore__Then_and_Now____Peabody_Spotl

Here's the very sane reason why communities of color erupt into civil unrest
As_Trump_s_administration_takes_shape__i

Trump has made IUDs a hit and his Supreme Court pick could make them even more popular

Popular

NetTurtle_Notext

Sea turtles, once thriving across the planet, are imperiled by illegal human activity
Sharks2

How simple changes to fishing gear could save millions of sharks every year
Tigers_thumb_7

Demand for tiger products is threatening the existence of wild tigers
josereza

This undocumented student won't give up his dream of graduating college—even under Trump
Did_race_relations_get_better_or_worse_u

Did race relations get better or worse under Obama? It's complicated.
It_s_still_a_man_s_world_here_s_how_wome

It's still a man's world—but here's how women continue to fight for their fair share
competitivepoledancing

Meet the athletes taking pole dancing from strip to sport
This_South_African_woman_shows_just_how_

Meet a South African woman who escaped poverty and graduated second in her class at Spelman
Depression_During_Pregnancy

Pregnancy isn't always a joyful time. We need to talk about prenatal depression.
The_top_man_in_charge_of_Homeland_Securi

The top man in charge of Homeland Security says there's a reason there isn't already a wall on the border

Shows

Fusion_s_Jorge_Ramos_on_what_he_learned_

Fusion's Jorge Ramos on what he learned covering the 2016 race
Tijuana_vets

These deported vets are fighting to get back to the U.S.
Fashion_designer_Prabal_Gurung_hoped_to_

This A-list fashion designer hoped to dress Hillary Clinton for inauguration
How_a_group_of_deported_mothers_are_figh

How a group of deported mothers are fighting Trump and his anti-immigrant proposals
Trump_administration

From a race-baiting editor to elite insiders: Your guide to Donald Trump's Cabinet picks
For_many_child_migrants__getting_a_consi

A consistent education is almost impossible for many child farmers
Antonio_Villaraigosa

Former LA mayor says many Mexicans are 'terrorized' thinking about a Trump presidency
Jorge_Ramos_on_what_it_was_like_to_chall

Jorge Ramos on what it was like to challenge Fidel Castro—briefly—on camera
Even_some_Republicans_support_open_relat

Even some Republicans support open relations with Cuba
Fidel_Castro_is_gone__but_Cuba_s_future_

Fidel Castro is gone, but Cuba's future is still not clear
Exit video view mode
×
To Watch This Video

Select your TV provider, sign in and watch!

More providers to come soon.