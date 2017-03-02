Jorge Ramos y el comediante Conan O'Brien se van a comer tacos en la Ciudad de México
This immigrant chef says he's not afraid of Trump—even though the president is suing him for $10 million
Fusion’s Jorge Ramos talks with superstar chef José Andrés for the premiere episode of Show Me Something. The Spanish-born Andrés pulled out of a deal with Trump because, he says, the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is bad for business. On his new show, Ramos hits the road with politicians, business leaders, and artists, looking to see the world in a way that truly surprises him.