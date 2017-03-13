'A high-tech slave auction': Van Jones on the harsh reality of our prison system

There’s a lot of money to be made in the penal system, which disproportionately jails people of color. “You basically have turned Dow Jones into a high-tech slave auction,” CNN commentator Van Jones told Fusion recently, “where companies make money trafficking human flesh.” The Yale-educated attorney, who’s founded a number of nonprofits whose missions are to empower and improve the quality of life for communities of color, is tackling that with his initiative #cut50, which aims to cut the prison population in half over the next 10 years.