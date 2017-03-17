Bob Odenkirk on what he has in store for his 'Better Call Saul' character

The geeks from The A.V. Club have launched their own show on Fusion TV. Each week, host John Teti dives into another corner of pop culture, from the Oscars to Oscar the Grouch. This week he talks to the star of Better Call Saul and also tries to figure out what the CBS hit NCIS is all about—and why so many people are hooked on it. Watch the premiere episode here and on Fusion TV.