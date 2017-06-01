Up Next

The Peabody Awards

The 76th Annual Peabody Awards will honor a definitive collection of the most important stories and storytellers in television, radio and digital media. Hosted by Rashida Jones, a cast member of Peabody Award-winning “Parks and Recreation”, the awards will air on June 2 @ 9PM on Fusion TV. From major Hollywood productions to local journalism, the Peabody Awards are committed to celebrating the stories that matter.

Join Fusion TV for a celebration of stories that matter on June 2nd
The Peabodys celebrate the year in television
Rashida Jones on the significance of The Peabody Awards
Ava Duvernay talks to Fusion about winning a Peabody
Why the Peabody winning team behind #MoreThanMean believes online abuse needs to be addressed out in the open
Rashida Jones helps us explain the importance of the Peabody Awards
