Join Fusion TV for a celebration of stories that matter on June 2nd
Join Fusion TV for a celebration of stories that matter on June 2nd
The 76th Annual Peabody Awards will honor a definitive collection of the most important stories and storytellers in television, radio and digital media. Hosted by Rashida Jones, a cast member of Peabody Award-winning “Parks and Recreation”, the awards will air on June 2 @ 9PM on Fusion TV. From major Hollywood productions to local journalism, the Peabody Awards are committed to celebrating the stories that matter.