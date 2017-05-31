The world's costliest coffee owes everything to this animal that it is ruining

Is a trendy cup of coffee worth an animal’s sanity? Kopi Luwak, the world’s most expensive coffee, comes from the poop of a jungle animal. But the growing demand for it is driving these animals insane.

Producer: Lena Jackson

Illustrators: Jimmy Kalman and Angelica Baini

Animator: Alexa Ledesma

Supervising Producer: Allie Jaynes

Executive Producer: Michelle Nash