Off the shelf: The shark cartilage industry
Shark cartilage pills have no known health benefits and research has shown that they could in fact be harmful to humans. Still, cartilage supplements are sold in health stores across the United States. But now, Fusion’s investigation into the shark cartilage industry has discovered troubling DNA evidence about the contents of these so-called health supplements, leading several health stores to finally remove the product from their shelves.