Wanna make America great again? Here's one way to do just that.
Donald Trump’s war on “fake news” may in fact be too tame. According to The Fusion Feed’s Ryan Nerz drastic times call for drastic measures. In this satirical take, he looks at how other governments restrict media access and where the U.S. stands. Ultimately, could it be that the easiest way to make America Great Again is to get rid of the people reporting how America isn’t so great?