Why are we so obsessed with blaming all Muslims for terror acts?

Wanna make America great again? Here's one way to do just that.

Donald Trump’s war on “fake news” may in fact be too tame. According to The Fusion Feed’s Ryan Nerz drastic times call for drastic measures. In this satirical take, he looks at how other governments restrict media access and where the U.S. stands. Ultimately, could it be that the easiest way to make America Great Again is to get rid of the people reporting how America isn’t so great?

An investigation by Gizmodo and ProPublica shows it might only take minutes to hack Trump's properties
We unveil the Trump Doctrine from Trump himself
Rashida Jones turns the lens on the porn industry
Why Chicago loves Chance the Rapper
The best way to understand race in America is this simple fairy tale
25 years after the Rodney King riots, the LAPD is still killing people
Meet the composers of our technological soundtracks
High-end munchies: Ryan Nerz meets the chef who's making 420 more than a smokeout
