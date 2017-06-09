Up Next

Mexican fishermen learn why it's hard to switch from hunting sharks to saving them

In Baja California fishermen have long depended on shark hunting to stay afloat. One small group kills thousands of sharks every year. But the work is deadly and the pay is low. So fishermen are teaming up with environmentalists to try their hand at leading shark diving tours. It’s turning out to be harder than they thought. Fusion’s Environmental Correspondent Nicolás Ibarguen traveled to Mexico and swam with sharks for this digital exclusive episode of Shark Tourism.

