This Twitter feed is helping sharks everywhere communicate with people
This Twitter feed is helping sharks everywhere communicate with people
For decades, when people thought of sharks they thought of Jaws. OCEARCH is trying to change that by replacing fear with facts.
“What I realized what my role with @Shark_Katharine was to do the same thing for other people that she had done for me: Ease the fear of what we’ve all been told over and over again are these mindless killing machines and they’re not!”
Executive Producer: Michelle Nash
Producers: Lena Jackson and Miguel Endara
Cinematographer and Editor: Miguel Endara
Editor: Sara Wasserman
Illustrator: Jimmy Kalman
Animator: Angelica Baini