Detroit rapper Big Sean is using music to help his hometown "Bounce Back"
Big Sean is no stranger to the entertainment industry. The Detroit-raised rapper’s big break came after he impressed none other than Kanye West by spitting a few bars for him at a local radio station.
Now the Grammy-nominated artist is using his own star power to teach young people the ins and outs of the music business through a program that teaches them to become moguls in their own right. Sunny Hostin has the story.