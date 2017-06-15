Detroit rapper Big Sean is using music to help his hometown "Bounce Back"

Up Next

Nightline on Fusion

Big Sean is no stranger to the entertainment industry. The Detroit-raised rapper’s big break came after he impressed none other than Kanye West by spitting a few bars for him at a local radio station.

Now the Grammy-nominated artist is using his own star power to teach young people the ins and outs of the music business through a program that teaches them to become moguls in their own right. Sunny Hostin has the story.

