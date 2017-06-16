Up Next

The Feed gives you a first look at The Naked Truth: Undocumented on Campus

The Fusion Feed

Maybe this is the real reason why some countries are banning "Wonder Woman"

The female-fronted superhero movie “Wonder Woman” is a worldwide hit. Despite the fact the film has brought in over $100 million domestically and is winning over fans and critics for its depiction of a strong woman, it has been banned in Lebanon and Tunisia. The Fusion Feed’s Alaa Basatneh has been shouted down on social media for her support of the movie by people who say it’s tainted by having a former Israeli soldier in the lead role. Here Alaa breaks down what she thinks is fueling the rage against her and the film.

Exit video view mode

10 VIDEOS

wonder woman

Maybe this is the real reason why some countries are banning "Wonder Woman"
The_Feed_presents_a_sneak_peak_of_The_Na

The Feed gives you a first look at The Naked Truth: Undocumented on Campus
thefeedryan

Wanna make America great again? Here's one way to do just that.
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 24: a Religous leaders from across Manchester stand on a bench in St Ann's Square during a vigil on May 24, 2017 in Manchester, England. An explosion at Manchester Arena on the night of May 22, as people left the Ariana Grande concert, caused 22 fatalities and injured 59. Greater Manchester Police are treating the explosion as a terrorist attack. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Why are we so obsessed with blaming all Muslims for terror acts?
President Donald Trump, second from right, sits down to dinner with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, second from left, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, is at left. Trump is hosting Abe and his wife for the weekend. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

An investigation by Gizmodo and ProPublica shows it might only take minutes to hack Trump's properties
President Donald Trump gestures from the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. Friday, March 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

We unveil the Trump Doctrine from Trump himself
rashidajones_pornindustry

Rashida Jones turns the lens on the porn industry
170519-chance1400-small

Why Chicago loves Chance the Rapper
Screen Shot 2017-05-05 at 3.33.47 PM

The best way to understand race in America is this simple fairy tale
20 Years Since The Rodney King Verdict Sparked Infamous L.A. Riots

25 years after the Rodney King riots, the LAPD is still killing people
Exit video view mode
×
To Watch This Video

Select your TV provider, sign in and watch!

More providers to come soon.