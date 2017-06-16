Maybe this is the real reason why some countries are banning "Wonder Woman"

The female-fronted superhero movie “Wonder Woman” is a worldwide hit. Despite the fact the film has brought in over $100 million domestically and is winning over fans and critics for its depiction of a strong woman, it has been banned in Lebanon and Tunisia. The Fusion Feed’s Alaa Basatneh has been shouted down on social media for her support of the movie by people who say it’s tainted by having a former Israeli soldier in the lead role. Here Alaa breaks down what she thinks is fueling the rage against her and the film.