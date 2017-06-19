Brave LGBTQ activists in China are demanding acceptance and equal rights

The Naked Truth: China Queer is the culmination of almost two years of reporting that includes exclusive undercover footage from an LGBTQ activist who works to expose clinics that try to convert gays with medically baseless therapy and a shocking recording of a man held against his will in a mental hospital for being gay. The documentary also features the first U.S. television interview with a gender rights activist after she was detained by the government for 37 days after planning a protest. Here’s a look at the fight LGBTQ activists are waging there against authorities and ingrained traditions.

