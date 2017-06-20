Watch our documentary on one immigrant's struggle to get an education

Undocumented students face an uncertain future in Donald Trump’s America. Fusion explores the obstacles that young DREAMers face on college campuses. The Naked Truth: Undocumented on Campus tells the story through the experience of a first-year undocumented student from Mexico, studying in Kansas.

Jose Reza came to the U.S. with his mother with high hopes and dreams of getting an education. His first year of college is made all the harder as he tries to focus on his studies in a climate where undocumented immigrants are demonized and face increased risk of being deported.