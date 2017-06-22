Up Next

The most glamorous poop on Earth

Project Earth

Hammerhead sharks are extremely vulnerable to overfishing

Hammerhead sharks are some of the most agile predators in the sea. Unfortunately, their distinct physiology also makes them some of the most delicate of all shark species.

Executive Producer: Michelle Nash

Producers: Lena Jackson and Miguel Endara

Cinematographer and Editor: Miguel Endara

Editor: Sara Wasserman

Voiceover: Ashley Velez

Illustrator: Jimmy Kalman

Animator: Angelica Baini

