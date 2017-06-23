John Teti raises the bar for gamers and developers looking to push the envelope
John Teti raises the bar for gamers and developers looking to push the envelope
Host John Teti took the A.V. Club to L.A. and the floor of this year’s E3—the Electronic Entertainment Expo. The much-hyped annual gaming convention draws developers, gamers, and industry insiders looking to get their products as much buzz as possible. The tongue-in-cheek question John put to them—whether the developers were raising the bar or pushing the envelope—put them on the spot. Here’s how they tried to answer.