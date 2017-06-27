Shark fin soup isn't just a problem in China, but also in the U.S.

You may think shark fin soup is something that’s only consumed in China. Well it’s not. It’s proudly served across the U.S. The Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act was introduced to congress in 2017, and if passed, it would make it illegal to possess, sell, or purchase shark fins.

