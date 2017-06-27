Up Next

Hammerhead sharks are extremely vulnerable to overfishing

Project Earth

Shark fin soup isn't just a problem in China, but also in the U.S.

You may think shark fin soup is something that’s only consumed in China. Well it’s not. It’s proudly served across the U.S. The Shark Fin Sales Elimination Act was introduced to congress in 2017, and if passed, it would make it illegal to possess, sell, or purchase shark fins.

Executive Producer: Michelle Nash

Producers: Lena Jackson and Miguel Endara

Cinematographer and Editor: Miguel Endara

Editor: Sara Wasserman

Illustrator: Jimmy Kalman

Animator: Angelica BainiVoiceover: Ashley Velez

Exit video view mode

10 VIDEOS

Shark_Fin_Soup_in_the_U_S_

Shark fin soup isn't just a problem in China, but also in the U.S.
Hammerhead_Sharks_Are_Super_Vulnerable_t

Hammerhead sharks are extremely vulnerable to overfishing
The_Most_Glamorous_Poop_on_Earth

The most glamorous poop on Earth
Shark_Tourism__Bahamas

The Bahamas Protects Sharks While Drawing Tourists to Swim With Them
Screen Shot 2017-06-19 at 11.30.49 AM

Trees look isolated above ground, but underground they're talking all the time
JoseRezaPath

Undocumented: Closing the Achievement Gap
Shark_Tourism__Mexico

This Twitter feed is helping sharks everywhere communicate with people
sharktourism1

Shark Tourism: Mexico
Screen Shot 2017-06-12 at 11.29.48 AM

This indigenous community's way of teaching science through tradition is brilliant
How_will_the_terrorist_attacks_in_the_U_

Rattled by attacks the UK votes
Exit video view mode
×
To Watch This Video

Select your TV provider, sign in and watch!

More providers to come soon.